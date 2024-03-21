The general consensus across the nation is that the Chicago Bears will use the No. 1 pick in next month's NFL draft to select Caleb Williams, the impressive quarterback from the University of Southern California.
With the USC quarterback opting out of the NFL Combine, all attention shifted to USC Pro Day, where Williams showcased his arm talent by throwing passes in front of numerous NFL front offices, most notably the Bears.
During USC's Pro Day on Wednesday, Williams was asked about the possibility of the Chicago Bears drafting him. He responded by stating that nothing is certain in the NFL draft, as reported by Jori Epstein.
“I wouldn’t say it’s my full expectation. Obviously, things can happen. Things can change. … Control what you can control,” said the potential top pick.
Does Caleb Williams fully expect the Chicago Bears to draft him next month?
"I wouldn't say it's my full expectation. Obviously, things can happen. Things can change. … Control what you can control."
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 20, 2024
“Underwhelming” Pro Day for Caleb Williams
Williams' Pro Day was labeled as “underwhelming” by ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, who speculated that it might have been a deliberate strategy. Orlovsky suggested that USC showcased simpler aspects of Williams' game during the event, considering his well-known ability to make off-schedule throws.
“It was an underwhelming performance throwing the football, but it was geared towards the naysayers,” said Orlovsky.
“He wanted to kind of almost have a governor on him and not have much flash because his tape is so flashy.”
The Bears made a significant presence at the USC workout, with GM Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus, assistant GM Ian Cunningham, and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron all in attendance.
Joining them was newly acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen, who resides in California and has previously met Williams. Allen's presence at the event suggests the Bears' keen interest in Williams, who could potentially become his teammate with the first pick in the upcoming draft.
After the pro day workout, Caleb Williams spoke to NFL Network's Steve Wyche, acknowledging areas for improvement by stating, “I missed a couple passes down the field, deep ball-wise, vertical, and then I had, I think one or two, I think one behind my receiver. So work on those things.”
How did Caleb Williams think he did at @uscfb's Pro Day?
He joined @Wyche89 to talk about his performance and what lies ahead.
USC's Pro Day re-airs on NFLN at 8pm ET
— NFL (@NFL) March 20, 2024
Caleb Williams' stats
The measurements obtained from Williams' pro day workout slightly differed from his official measurements at the combine. Instead of the 6-foot-1 1/8 inches recorded at the combine, he measured 6-foot and 7/8 of an inch at the pro day.
Additionally, his weight increased by 3 pounds to 217 pounds, and his hand size was measured at 9-7/8 inches, which is 1/8 of an inch larger than at the combine.
Williams’ measurements at the pro day are mostly average, except for his height and weight, where he falls into the lower 20% for height and the lower 25% for weight based on Mockdraftable's analysis of combine measurements.
The Trojan quarterback racked up 3,633 passing yards and delivered 30 touchdowns in 2023. The previous season saw him record an impressive 4,537 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns, leading to him being awarded the prestigious Heisman Trophy.
Although not known for his running abilities like other top quarterback prospects such as Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, Williams has still managed to rush for 21 touchdowns in the last two seasons.
Bears' quarterback upgrade
The likelihood of Caleb Williams joining the Bears seemed almost certain after the team traded their starting quarterback from last season, Justin Fields, to the Pittsburgh Steelers just days ago.
Chicago hasn't seen a truly elite quarterback since Sid Luckman's era back in the 1940s. The anticipation among their fans is palpable as they eagerly await the possibility of landing a potential franchise quarterback in the upcoming draft.
With the additions of D.J. Moore and recently acquired Keenan Allen at wide receiver, coupled with D’Andre Swift in the running back position, the team now boasts a playoff-caliber roster.
Additionally, they have a strong lineup of defensive standouts, making them a formidable force in the upcoming season.