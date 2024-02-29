Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields may not be the Chicago Bears quarterback for too much longer. After three seasons and a 10-28 record as the Bears starter, Chicago is now in a position where for the second straight spring they own the #1 pick in the NFL Draft — this time thanks to the Carolina Panthers, who traded their 2024 1st round pick in order to move up to #1 in 2023 — and with USC quarterback Caleb Williams on the board, the assumption is the Bears have no choice but to move on from Fields.
The question then becomes, where is the eventual landing spot for Fields, who despite his ups and downs and problems with consistency has indeed flashed brilliance, particularly on the ground, where two seasons ago he set the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season? The intel in NFL circles has indicated that the Patriots, Raiders and Steelers are all possibilities, but the destination that seems to make the most sense is one that Fields is familiar with.
Turn the clocks back to 2017 for just a moment, when Justin Fields was a five-star recruit at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, a suburb of about 30,000 people that sits just 30 miles outside of Atlanta. From there, Fields, one of the top-ranked players in his class, committed to the University of Georgia and backed up Jake Fromm for one season before transferring to Ohio State, where he spent two years as the Buckeyes starter. Now, seven years later, Fields could be returning where his football journey once began. That is, if you believe that Justin Fields' manager did indeed say, “Hope you're ready to go home,” and that Fields still considers the state of Georgia “home.”
Manager Of Justin Fields Just Posted This Of Justin. Could he be hyped about staying as A Bear or possibly traded to A new team of his choice ? pic.twitter.com/1PsFMOIcVX
— ŘĮ (@UDONTKNOWRI) February 28, 2024
Now this video could be much ado about nothing, or it could indicate that Fields got some sort of intel about where he may be playing in 2024. Bears GM Ryan Poles has said that if the team decides to move on from Fields, they'll try to do right by him. Would a trade to Atlanta be doing right by him? What would Atlanta have to give up in order to trade for Fields? And how much longer will we have to wait before Fields, the Falcons, and the NFL get their answer from Ryan Poles?
My guess is we won't have to wait much longer.