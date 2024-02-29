Caleb Williams had a special career in college, and his time is now up. The Heisman Trophy winner will be heading to the NFL, and it would be a shock to see him not be the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. Williams was one of the best college football players in the country every season that he played, and he is expected to have a great NFL career. There has been a lot of talk lately in regards to which team is going to draft Williams, and now as we get closer to the draft, it's starting to become more clear where he will go.
Before we go into the best NFL destinations for Caleb Williams, let's take a look at what he's been through during the last few years in college and what got him to this point. Williams is about to be the first player taken in the NFL Draft because of what he was able to do at the college level. He has always been a special player, and he was a very fun player to watch at both Oklahoma football and USC football.
Williams got his start in college with Oklahoma, and he made a lot of noise there as a true freshman. Williams wasn't the starter during the beginning 0f his first and only season with the Sooners, but he eventually took over the job, and it was clear from the start that he was going to be special. In that first season, Williams went 136-211 through the air for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. It was clear that Williams was one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and Oklahoma fans were happy that they had him. Then, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley left for the USC head coaching job, and he took his star QB with him.
The USC football team hired Lincoln Riley to be their head coach a couple seasons ago, and Riley left Oklahoma to coach the Trojans. Riley had been very successful as the head coach of Oklahoma, and his first season as the head coach of USC was a success as well. The Trojans had struggled in the previous years leading up to the Lincoln Riley era, but in year one, they were immediately a national title contender, and they were just one win away from winning the Pac-12 title and going to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans ended up losing in the Pac-12 title game against Utah to miss out on the playoff, but that was still a very promising first season for Riley.
Because of the success that Lincoln Riley and USC football had in that first year, the expectations for year two became sky-high. A big reason for that was Caleb Williams and the offense. Williams won the Heisman trophy during Riley's first season as the head coach of the Trojans, and the offense was too much for almost every defense that they faced. Williams and a lot of the weapons on that offense came back for the 2023 season, and when that happened, USC became the favorite to win the Pac-12, and a lot of people thought that they were going to make the College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately for USC, the 2023 season did not go as planned. Caleb Williams was once again one of the best players in the country, but the Trojans failed to address their major weakness from the 2022 team: the defense. The reason that USC wasn't able to accomplish everything in 2022 because was because the defense was holding them back. Their offense was loaded with talent, but the defense just wasn't good enough. Instead of fixing the defense, it seemed like the Trojans just tried to load up the offense even more, and their plan didn't work. Williams and the offense wasn't the issue.
This past year was not a good season for USC football. The Trojans had all of this talent on offense, they had the high preseason ranking, they had the expectations, but they were never able to deliver on the field. USC started off the year 6-0 and they were still clinging to their championship hopes, but a 1-5 back half ended any hopes of having a successful season. The Trojans finished the regular season 7-5, and they concluded the year with a trip to the Holiday Bowl. It was a very disappointing 2023 campaign, and not the way that Williams wanted to go out. He was visibly emotional after some big losses that the Trojans suffered.
Now, Williams is heading to the NFL, and with the recent developments with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, it looks extremely likely that Williams will be taken by the Bears with the first overall pick. There is a chance that the Bears decide that they want to ride with Fields and then trade the first pick, but it is starting to looking like that won't be that case. Still, here are two good destinations for Caleb Williams in the NFL.
Chicago Bears
Obviously, the first one is the Bears, and this is likely where Williams will end up. The Bears have shown some flashes of being a really good team in recent years, but consistent QB play is what they have been lacking. They wanted Justin Fields to be their franchise QB when they took him in the draft, but it just hasn't worked out yet. He clearly has potential, but the Bears seem to think that Williams has more of it.
Williams has been one of the best college QBs in the country each of the past three years. All of the experts think that he will he great in the NFL. That is pretty tough for the Bears to turn down, and Williams should come in and immediately make a huge impact for the team.
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have also been discussed as a potential landing spot for Williams. They are in a similar boat as the Bears. Any team that is lacking talent at the QB position would be good for Williams because he knows he would come in and start right away. He's going to be the first pick in the draft, and he's going to make an impact instantly for whatever team drafts him. That would certainly be the case with the Commanders.