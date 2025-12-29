The Chicago Bears lost one of their linebackers to injury in Sunday night's intense game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

In the second half of the contest, Bears linebacker Noah Sewell went down with an apparent lower-body injury after trying to make a tackle. He was not able to get up and walk off the field on his own, as he needed to be carted off.

Noah Sewell carted off the field pic.twitter.com/9uCqhLX55Z — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) December 29, 2025

The Bears later announced that Sewell is done for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.

Before he left the Niners game, the 23-year-old Sewell only had a total of one tackle.

It was a frustrating night for both teams' defenses. For the Bears' stop unit, it had trouble all evening long containing Brock Purdy and the 49ers' attack. San Francisco superstar running back Christian McCaffrey also had another big game, as he had 140 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while Purdy went 24-of-33 for 303 passing yards and three touchdowns. Purdy also added two rushing scores at the time of this writing.

Sewell is not among the best overall players on Chicago's defense, but he has been putting together an admirable job against the run. In fact, he entered the meeting with San Francisco 33rd among 86 linebackers with a 70.9 Pro Football Focus run defense grade.

Sewell, a product of the Oregon Ducks football program, is in his third season in the NFL. He was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bears.