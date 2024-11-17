Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is speaking with one of the best to ever play the game on Sunday. Williams was seen talking with retired NFL legend Tom Brady, ahead of a game against the Green Bay Packers.

One can only speculate what the two spoke about, but football most likely came up at some point. Williams is looking to lead the Bears to some of the success that Brady had in the NFL. The retired quarterback, who played for the Patriots and Buccaneers, won seven Super Bowl championships in his pro career. Following his retirement, Brady has opened up about his life and how football has impacted him.

Williams was selected no. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by Chicago.

Bears using a new offensive coordinator on Sunday against Green Bay

Chicago is breaking in a new offensive coordinator on Sunday against the Packers. The Bears fired Shane Waldron after a disappointing offensive performance in a loss on November 10 to the Patriots, Brady's old team. Chicago's new offensive coordinator is Thomas Brown.

Williams was seen with Brown as well as Brady before the Packers game. Pictures seemed to show everyone getting along.

Time will tell if the Bears are able to rebound with Brown calling the offense. Williams and his squad are 4-5 on the season, and dead last in the NFC North. Chicago's got the lowest scoring offense in the division; the Bears have mustered just 175 total points this season.

Williams has posted nine touchdown passes so far this season, to go with five interceptions. The rookie just hasn't been finding his stride recently, as he's gone three consecutive games without a touchdown pass heading into Sunday. Williams has 1,785 passing yards this season.

Those struggles most certainly played a role in the firing of the Bears' former OC, Waldron. Brown is expected to simplify the team's offense, and time will tell if he is able to hold onto the job.

The Bears and Green Bay play at 1:00 Eastern on Sunday.