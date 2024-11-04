During the closing seconds of the Chicago Bears game against the Arizona Cardinals, Caleb Williams limped off the field after already being down 29-9. Williams crawled and rolled over holding on to the back of his leg. He then got to his feet and limped off the field, as many people were concerned about the status of the rookie quarterback.

That's when many people turned their attention to head coach Matt Ebeflus, as they questioned why he still had Williams in the game after it was already decided.

“Getting your rookie QB hurt on a pointless drive is coaching malpractice. Matt Eberflus continues to prove he has no business as an NFL head coach. Bears get blown out 29-9,” one user tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

“A lot of the things that eventually get coaches fired are happening with the Bears,” another user said.

“Leaving CW out there was a fireable offense,” a third user said.

At this point, it looks like people are just waiting for the moment for Eberflus to get fired.

Caleb Williams' response to injury in final seconds

After the game, Caleb Williams was asked about being left in the game during the finals seconds of their loss against the Cardinals that led to his injury.

“You fight to end of the game, if you're in the game,” Williams said. “If not, [the] coach makes a decision like that. You have to deal with it and figure out the next steps. But yeah, not my decision.

“I landed wrong and just kind of tweaked it and [on] the last play, the dude grabbed my ankle and gator rolled. Tried to get off of it because when you stay on it, that's when bad stuff starts to happen and [it] breaks and all of that. Tried to just let my body go so I could fall and roll with him.”

There have not been a lot of good things to happen for the Bears in the past two weeks, and the coaching staff can be blamed for those problems. Last week, they lost a winnable game against the Washington Commanders after poor late-game execution on a Hail Mary. This week, they leave Williams in the game after already being down a lot of points. With the New Orleans Saints firing Dennis Allen after they suffered an ugly loss, Eberflus could be the next coach in line to lose his job.