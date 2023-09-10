The Chicago Bears are all set to play their first game of the season at home in Week 1. They are going head-to-head with their long-time rival, the Green Bay Packers. This rivalry is one of the oldest and most famous rivalries in the world of sports, going way back to 1921.

This year marks a new chapter in the rivalry between these two teams as they prepare for their exciting futures. The Bears have Justin Fields as their quarterback for the third season, while the Packers are starting with Jordan Love as their quarterback. Recall that Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets earlier in the off-season. Both Love and Fields are young and talented quarterbacks who could play a significant role in the future of this Bears-Packers rivalry. Fans are eagerly anticipating this Week 1 matchup, and it's expected to be a closely contested game.

Now, let's take a look at the latest injury updates for the Chicago Bears as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Dylan Cole, LB: Questionable (hamstring)

Dylan Cole has been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. However, there is some hope for Bears fans as he was able to participate in a limited capacity on Friday. His status for Sunday's game is still uncertain, and he has been listed as questionable.

Welcome To The Bears, Dylan Cole‼️ Dylan brings us really good LB Depth behind our new guys, and will be a solid special teams ace.

At 6’0” 220lbs, Dylan had a 4.52 time in the 40 Yard Dash 😳 Thats a heat seeking missile on special teams! ATHLETIC! Welcome to the squad 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/733cQMohNU — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) March 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jaquan Brisker, S: Healthy (groin)

Jaquan Brisker had been sidelined due to a groin injury for the past three weeks. After being limited in practice on Wednesday, he made a full recovery and participated without any restrictions on Thursday and Friday. The good news for Bears fans is that he is now healthy and ready to go for Sunday's game.

Eddie Jackson, S: Healthy (ankle)

Eddie Jackson suffered an ankle injury during joint practices with the Colts earlier in the summer. This injury kept him off the practice field for a while. He was limited in practice on Wednesday. However, he made significant progress and was a full participant on Thursday and Friday. It's confirmed that he will be playing in the season opener.

Marcedes Lewis, TE: Healthy (vet rest)

Marcedes Lewis had a day off for veteran rest on Thursday. However, there are no injury concerns with him. He participated fully in practice on Wednesday and Friday. He should be all set for Sunday's game.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

DeMarcus Walker, DL: Healthy (calf)

DeMarcus Walker has been dealing with a calf injury. This limited his practice participation on Wednesday. However, he made a strong recovery and practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. He is ready to go for the season opener.

Teven Jenkins, LG: Injured Reserve (leg)

Teven Jenkins has been placed on the injured reserve list due to an unspecified leg injury. Unfortunately, this means he will be sidelined for the first four games of the season. Fans will have to wait until Week 5 to see him in action against the Commanders on October 5.

Doug Kramer, C: Injured Reserve (undisclosed)

Similar to Jenkins, Doug Kramer has also landed on the injured reserve list due to an undisclosed injury. He, too, will miss the first four games of the season and has the potential to return in Week 5 against Washington.

Final thoughts on Bears' Week 1 injury report vs. Packers

In conclusion, the Chicago Bears are heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a mix of health concerns and optimism. While some key players like Eddie Jackson and Marcedes Lewis have recovered from their injuries and are ready to play, others like Teven Jenkins and Doug Kramer will be sidelined for the first few games. Bears fans are eager to see how their team performs in this highly anticipated season opener against their arch-rivals, the Green Bay Packers.