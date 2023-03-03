Justin Fields and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were teammates together with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2020, and both players would like nothing more than a reunion with the Chicago Bears in 2023.

“Since he has been in Chicago, we have always talked about him being like a big brother to me,” Smith-Njigba said at the NFL Scouting Combine, via CHGO Bears. “I definitely appreciate it coming from a guy like that.”

It’s no surprise that the Chicago Bears are in need of a No. 1 wide receiver, and Smith-Njigba could fit the bill as one of the top receivers available in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Fields has openly campaigned for the Bears to draft his former teammate, according to Bears Wire, especially with the lack of free agent options currently slated to hit the market this offseason.

“We definitely had a little connection back in the day,” Smith-Njigba said. “Hopefully we can do it again.”

Smith-Njigba was limited to just three games last season with Ohio State due to a hamstring injury. But his sophomore season was phenomenal; he had both a team-high 95 receptions for 1,606 yards, adding nine touchdowns.

Bears fans would be hoping a combination of Justin Fields and Jaxon Smith-Njibga could be a familiar weapon not unlike the fearsome duo that is Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, who dominated together in college ball.

“With the Bears looking to pair Fields with a No. 1 receiver, perhaps we’ll see an Ohio State reunion in Chicago. It’s something both Justin Fields and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would love to happen,” writes Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire.

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.