The Chicago Bears will be altering the course of their franchise's history in the 2024 NFL Draft. But before they turn in the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears wanted to ensure one of their key front office members stick around a little while longer.
Chicago has signed assistant general manager Ian Cunningham to a contract extension, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The terms of the deal aren't yet known.
Cunningham has been with the Bears since 2022, when he took on the assistant general manager role. He came from the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent the 2017-2021 seasons. Starting as the director of college scouting, Cunningham worked his way up to director of player personnel. His NFL front office journey began in 2008 with the Baltimore Ravens, working under then GM Ozzie Newsome.
In Chicago, Cunningham has had a major role in helping the Bears return to fruition. While general manager Ryan Poles may get most of the credit, Cunningham has been his trusted right-hand man. That trust, connection and the overall team-building Chicago has done ultimately led to Cunningham's extension.
But the Bears had some external forces playing against them that led to the deal. Cunningham has been one of the more sought after GM candidates over the last few cycles. He has interviewed for numerous roles across the league and was a finalist in the Washington Commanders' search before they hired Adam Peters. As teams will once again need front office help after the 2024 season, Cunningham will be one of the more intriguing names franchises consider.
But that is way down the line for Ian Cunningham and the Bears. With two picks in the first ten, Chicago knows it cannot squander their 2024 NFL Draft opportunity. With Cunningham now further locked in, Poles will have his trusted confidant next to him in the war room and throughout the Bears' building process in 2024.
How Ian Cunningham, Bears will attack 2024 NFL Draft
When the Bears traded down from No. 1 in 2023, they acquired the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick in 2024 among a bevvy of resources. Now back at No.1, Chicago is poised to stay at the position and land their QB of the present and future in Caleb Williams.
By already trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bears have shown their hand. However, the type of prospect Williams is made it hard for Chicago to pass up. Over his one year at Oklahoma and two at USC, Williams threw for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, throwing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions.
But while No. 1 is accounted for, Chicago also holds the No. 9 overall pick. There, they can look to add next to Keenan Allen and DJ Moore with a stud wide receiver like Rome Odunze. Or, they could look to go edge rusher with a player like Jared Verse or Dallas Turner. Even offensive line isn't out of the question. Chicago could even trade the pick to accrue more draft capital.
Whatever the decision is, Ian Cunningham will have his hand on it. While Ryan Poles might be the one calling the pick in, Cunningham's opinion on the matter will be heavily valued in Chicago's war room.
Come the 2025 NFL Draft, Cunningham could be running his own franchise and making these decisions elsewhere. But for now, the assistant general manager is locked in with the Bears and focused on building a brighter future in Chicago.