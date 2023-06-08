The Chicago Bears may not be leaving Soldier Field and the confines of the city after all, according to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Since 1921, the Bears have called Chicago home, save for 2002, when the team played in Champaign, Illinois, while Soldier Field was being renovated. Now, the NFL franchise is looking to make its next move, and it seems like relocating out of the city and into the Chicago suburbs is a real possibility.

The team bought a property in Arlington Heights, a suburb about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field, but a sky-high property tax assessment from Cook County could derail the deal. And that’s good news as far as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is concerned.

“We want to make sure we keep shuffling here in the city of Chicago with the Bears,” Johnson said, as the city and the team reportedly discussed options to keep the team in town. “I want to make sure the ownership of the Chicago Bears, the Park District, and the residents of the city of Chicago have a real seat at the table to discuss a pathway forward.”

Staying in the Windy City proper is no done deal, though. The team still owns the plot of land in Arlington Heights, which could become the location of a new stadium if they can work out a deal with the county. Plus, the team is also in talks with Naperville, Illinois, in DuPage and Will Counties.

Despite the optimism from Johnson, a deal outside Chicago is still the most likely outcome. Soldier Field is the oldest and smallest stadium in the NFL, and it is owned by the Chicago Parks District, not the Bears, which costs the team revenue.