The Chicago Bears are in rebuilding mode. They have a lot of work to do to become a competitive team in the NFL. With the 2023 season fast approaching, the Bears need to make some tough decisions about their roster. One player they should consider claiming off the waiver wire is quarterback Colt McCoy. In this article, we will discuss the Bears' performance in the 2022 NFL season, Colt McCoy's career so far in the NFL, and why the Bears should claim him off the 2023 NFL waiver wire.

Chicago Bears' Performance in 2022

The Bears had a disappointing 2022 NFL season, finishing with a 3-14 record. It was their worst season in recent years. They had issues on both ends of the field, though QB Justin Fields excelled. However, the team is looking to bounce back in the upcoming 2023 season under the leadership of head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. They will be aiming to improve from their previous season and make the playoffs after a two-year absence. Right now, the Bears' offensive line is projected to be one of the best in the NFL for the 2023 season. Despite their struggles in the previous season, the Bears are determined to turn things around and have a successful season ahead.

Why the Bears Need a Quarterback

In the quest for the right backup quarterback, the Chicago Bears are casting their gaze upon the waiver wire. This move holds significance, especially given the team’s desire to bolster their quarterback depth. Right now, Tyson Bagent is the only backup QB on the roster.

The Bears’ endeavor to secure an adept backup quarterback involves an evaluation of potential candidates. This is driven by the team’s commitment to maintaining a robust roster. Of course, it demands an in-depth exploration of the qualities that will make for a fitting addition. Balancing experience with adaptability, and aligning individual skills with the Bears’ offensive strategy, emerges as a critical focus.

Colt McCoy's Career So Far

Colt McCoy has had a long and varied career in the NFL. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft and spent three seasons with the team. McCoy then played for the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team, and New York Giants before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. McCoy has primarily been a backup quarterback throughout his career, but he has started 30 games and has a career passer rating of 79.9. He is known for his accuracy and decision-making. McCoy has also shown the ability to lead a team to victory when called upon.

Why the Bears Should Claim Colt McCoy

As we said, the Bears are rebuilding, and they need to make some tough decisions about their roster. Colt McCoy is one of the most experienced quarterbacks on the waiver wire right now, with 36 starts and 11 wins. Recall also that he had a notable 2-1 season in 2021.

First, McCoy would provide valuable depth at the quarterback position. Justin Fields is the Bears' quarterback of the future, but he is still a young and inexperienced player. McCoy would be a solid mentor for Fields and could step in and play if Fields were to get injured or struggle. McCoy's age is a consideration, but he is still in the NFL because he wants to play.

Second, McCoy would be a significant upgrade over the Bears' current backup quarterback, Tyson Bagent. Bagent just does not have the experience yet to be a reliable and consistent backup to Fields. As for McCoy, he has gone 3-3 as a starter over the past two seasons. He has also been a great sounding board for younger quarterbacks.

Finally, McCoy's experience and leadership would be valuable assets to the Bears' locker room. McCoy has played for several teams and has seen a lot of different situations throughout his career. He would be an excellent addition to the Bears' young and inexperienced roster. The Bears have more cap room than any other team in the league. As such, they should use it to make smart acquisitions like claiming McCoy off the waiver wire.

Looking Ahead

The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do to become a competitive team in the NFL. Claiming Colt McCoy off the 2023 NFL waiver wire would be a step in the right direction. McCoy would provide valuable depth at the quarterback position and be an upgrade over the Bears' current backup quarterback. He would bring experience and leadership to the team. The Bears also have a lot of salary cap room and maneuverability. They should use it to make smart acquisitions like claiming McCoy off the waiver wire.