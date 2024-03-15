The Chicago Bears have had a solid start to free agency, but they really managed to draw some attention on Thursday night when they pulled off a trade for star wide receiver Keenan Allen with the Los Angeles Chargers. While there were a lot of reasons to be excited about the Bears future, the Allen trade shows that the future could be right around the corner for them.
While this is a big move to improve Chicago's offense, the team's defense, which was among the best in the league in 2023, was pretty fired up by the deal themselves. That resulted in several of their best players taking to social media to share their reactions, and it's safe to say that the Bears defenders are feeling the same way that most of their fans are feeling right now.
A charge has been sent through the Bears DEFENSE with tonight’s trade for Keenan Allen. pic.twitter.com/qUsWSm2dkG
— Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) March 15, 2024
Adding Allen into the fold suddenly gives Chicago quite a few weapons on offense, as he joins holdovers D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet, as well as one of their newest free agent signings in D'Andre Swift. With rumors that the team is set to draft Caleb Williams with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, it's safe to say that he'd have a pretty decent supporting cast as a rookie if that were to end up happening.
Assuming the Bears defense can hold their own again in 2024, Chicago could be a dark horse playoff contender, regardless of whether Williams or Justin Fields is lining up under center for them. Excitement is at an all-time high in Chicago right now, and if you didn't believe that after the deal, the reactions of the Bears defenders here should convince you otherwise.