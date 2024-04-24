For all the offseason excitement that has been had, Chicago Bears fans still have the 2024 NFL Draft to look forward to. But before the No. 1 overall pick is made, the Bears gave a first look at their jaw dropping new stadium proposal.
In a press conference on Wednesday, the Bears fully revealed their plan for a new stadium alongside Chicago's lakefront. While football will be at the forefront, the new stadium is promising a number of amenities to the city of Chicago.
A world-class destination for a world-class city.
Introducing initial designs for a new lakefront stadium. #StadiumForChicago
The plan calls for the community to be at the center of the project. It promises an open space for all pedestrians to enjoy with open bike lanes and a year-round epicenter to host community events. On top of it being a, “world class,” stadium, the Bears are looking to provide a world class environment alongside Chicago's lakefront.
Of course, the project won't be cheap. With a price tag of $4.6 billion, the Bears are asking taxpayers to pay $2.3 billion to fund the stadium. The plan still needs to be approved by the city of Chicago, but the team's big plans are in place.
More than just a stadium.
With 14 acres of new athletic fields and recreational park space, this project will provide Chicago families with a place to gather and play. #StadiumForChicago pic.twitter.com/7QsnzuU9AS
Revealing the stadium plan is just one thing. It is going to take time for any proposal to be approved. But with question marks surrounding the future of Soldier Field, the Bears have at least taken a massive step to remedying the issue. Their new stadium looks to put Chicago at the forefront and give the Bears a look of a Super Bowl contending team. A plan is exactly that, but the Bears' vision will surely have fans percolating.
Still, you can't be too certain in a scenario as groundbreaking as the one presented. The Bears called on a prayer before their press conference, hoping divine guidance will steer Chicago on the right path.
Let us pray. pic.twitter.com/LWEEecWOHE
Welcome to the new Bears stadium
If the stadium is approved, Bears president Kevin Warren projects it to be open by 2028. In that case, Caleb Williams will be in his fifth year in the league. Jay Cutler is the last quarterback to play in Chicago for 5+ years, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic .
It seems like the Bears have been searching for competent quarterback play ever since. Holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it seems to be on the way in Williams.
He was a dominant force during his three years at the college level, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. Overall, Williams threw for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He added another 966 yards and 27 scores on the ground.
The Bears are counting on Williams to still be their quarterback in 2028. Already moving on from Justin Fields, Chicago has gone all-in on the outgoing USC star. As the stadium plans come to fruition, they're certainly being built with Williams in mind.
For all the glitz and glimmer of the new stadium, fans just want to see success inside of it. The Bears have taken the steps to improve and will now have Williams as a major piece of the offensive puzzle. Watching Williams throw bombs with a lakefront view will be every Bears fan's dream come 2028.