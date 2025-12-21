Down by two scores with just over five minutes remaining, the Chicago Bears needed a miracle to take down the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. And that's exactly what the Bears got.

The cherry on top was DJ Moore's game-winning 46-yard touchdown grab in overtime. After the game, Moore gave his respect to both head coach Ben Johnson and late owner Virginia McCaskey, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“It's got a lot to do with Virginia looking down on us,” Moore said, “And Ben being on our a**.”

With both Rome Odunze and Luther Burden out of the contest with injuries, Moore needed to step up in a big way. He started the game slow, as most of the Bears offense did. But when it mattered most, the wide receiver was there to make a play. His night was highlighted by the touchdown grab. Overall, Moore caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

While the Bears' season has been defined by improbable wins, their Week 16 victory was something out of a movie. Chicago managed to kick a field goal to cut the lead to 15-9 with just under two minutes remaining. Then, they recovered an onside kick and scored a touchdown to send the game into overtime.

Before Moore's miraculous connection with quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears forced a turnover on downs on Green Bay's first possession of OT. Chicago doesn't have Silvio Dante on their roster, but just when the Bears thought they were out, they were able to pull themselves back in.

The win puts the Bears in prime playoff positioning moving forward. But Moore knows it'll take more spirited efforts to get Chicago across the finish line successfully.