Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields has been under scrutiny for his play so far this season, but despite the loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, he had one of, if not the best game of his career, at least from a passing standpoint.

Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns and 335 yards in the game against the Broncos. The Bears once had a 28-7 lead over the Broncos. Russell Wilson and the Broncos scored two touchdowns on offense, then Fields fumbled and Denver tied the game by returning it for a touchdown.

After the fumble, Fields drove the Bears into field goal range, but they failed to convert when going for it on 4th-and-1. Russell Wilson drove down for a field goal, giving the Broncos a 31-28 lead. On the ensuing drive, Fields threw an interception to seal the loss.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

It was a crushing loss to the Broncos, but Fields' career day was a bit encouraging for the Bears' coaching staff. Denver's defense is among the worst in the league, but it is a chance for Fields to take some positive momentum into Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have a solid defense, so it will be a test.

Fields did not do anything different in practice leading up to the game, he just felt better on Sunday inn the game, according to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN. It will be up to Fields to put up better efforts on Sundays and convince the Bears that he is a solution past 2023.