Nothing has gone right for the Chicago Bears in 2023. Heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders, the Bears are facing even more bad luck.

All three of Eddie Jackson, Jaylon Johnson and Chase Claypool have been ruled out for TNF, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Johnson and Jackson are battling hamstring and foot injuries respectively while Claypool has been away from the team as both sides appear headed towards a divorce.

Ever since acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chase Claypool just hasn't seen eye-to-eye with the Bears. Now, he isn't even attending practices or games. It seems unlikely – barring a shocking meeting of the minds – that Claypool will play for Chicago again.

Johnson and Jackson however are staples of the Bears' secondary. Their absence will cause major concern for a unit that was already one of the worst in the league. Through four weeks Chicago ranks 29th in the NFL in passing defense, allowing 267.8 yards per game.

Losing both players should only make it easier for Sam Howell and the Commanders' offense. Both players were out for Chicago's Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson proceeded to throw for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

At 0-4 the Bears would need quite the comeback to turn their season around. Week 5's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Commanders is their first opportunity at a glow up. But with Eddie Jackson and Jaylon Johnson sidelined and Chase Claypool nowhere to be found, it'll be tough sledding to right the ship for Chicago.