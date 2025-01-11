With concerns about the Chicago Bears' offensive line after rookie quarterback Caleb Williams led the league in sacks taken, general manager Ryan Poles made a move on Friday that could help bolster up the trenches, claiming a former Los Angeles Chargers lineman, per Jeremy Fowler on X.

“The #Bears have claimed OL Jordan McFadden, per source,” Fowler wrote.

After Jordan McFadden was released on Jan. 9, it didn't take long for him to find a new home, as the Bears claimed him just one day later.

Considering the concerning lack of depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball, this wasn't an overly surprising move by the Bears.

Developing Williams should've been the Bears' plan after selecting him with the No. 1 pick in 2024, but that didn't quite shake out in his rookie season.

Williams got sacked 68 times in 2024, leading the entire NFL in that category. Now, some of the sacks were his fault, but on more plays than the Bears would like to admit, Williams had pressure in his face before he even received the snap.

And as the Bears look to bounce back in 2025, Poles and Co. must address the offensive line.

Bears make first OL move of 2025, claiming ex-Chargers OG Jordan McFadden

After five seasons with Clemson as a four-year starter, the Chargers selected McFadden in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his time with the Chargers, McFadden didn't see the field much, appearing in 163 offensive snaps in 2023 and just one in 2024.

So, although he's more than likely a depth piece for the Bears, they desperately need healthy bodies on the offensive line.

With Teven Jenkins' future with the Bears looking murky as free agency approaches, Chicago could lose a quality guard if they don't re-sign him. However, with a slew of injuries for Jenkins since being drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, the team could move on from him if both parties can't agree to a new contract extension.

And although he's not the same quality lineman as Jenkins, the Bears added depth to their offensive line, which is something they desperately need to continue doing this offseason.