The Bears will be entering their Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals at less than full strength on offense.

As the Chicago Bears finish out their season, Justin Fields will be auditioning to prove he should remain the starting quarterback. However, two of Fields and the Bears best offensive weapons won't be at 100 percent entering their Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tight end Cole Kmet is expected to play, although he is dealing with a quad injury. Running back D'Onta Foreman however will be out with a personal matter, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Having at least Kmet back in the lineup will be a major boon for Fields and the offense. The tight end has caught 66 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns. He has already set a new career-high in receptions and is just one touchdown and 41 yards away from setting career-bests in both categories.

Kmet's strong performance has made him one of the more reliable pass catchers Chicago has on their roster. The tight end sits behind just DJ Moore in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns. Signed to a $50 million extension, the Bears are looking for Kmet to be a force in the passing game for years to come.

D'Onta Foreman however was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason. He has appeared in nine games this season, running for 425 yards and four touchdowns. However, Foreman hasn't played since Week 14. The Bears will be relying on Roschon Johnson, Khalil Herbert and Fields in the run game.

At 5-9, Chicago isn't necessarily fighting for a playoff berth. However, facing off against the Cardinals – even at less than full strength – will give the Bears' offense another opportunity to show off their potential.