The Chicago Bears are ready to take a big leap forward during the 2025 NFL season. Many NFL experts believe that the Bears are the most improved team in the league this offseason, thanks to a handful of important moves. Chicago hired former Lions OC Ben Johnson as their next head coach, setting a new vision for the organization.

Johnson did not waste much time overhauling the roster, immediately upgrading the offensive line in a series of trades.

The Bears also made some huge improvements during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chicago added several talented rookies who will form the foundation of the new-look Bears under Ben Johnson.

Some of Chicago's rookies even have a chance to play huge roles during the 2025 season. This is especially true of offensive players who could slot into Ben Johnson's offense.

But which rookies will start in 2025? And which veterans have a chance of losing their jobs?

Below we will explore three Bears veterans whose roles could be pushed by rookies during the 2025 season.

More targets for Luther Burden III could be a problem for Rome Odunze

It feels odd to call Rome Odunze a veteran, but the second-year wide receiver could face some steep competition during training camp.

It is difficult to know what to make of Odunze's rookie season, especially because of Chicago's dysfunctional coaching staff.

Odunze put up some impressive stats for a rookie receiver. He logged 54 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns while playing in all 17 games. His production is solid, but it is worth noting that he received a whopping 101 targets.

Bears fans will be expecting Odunze to take a big leap forward in 2025. Unfortunately, he may lose out on more snaps thanks to a talented rookie.

The Bears selected Luther Burden III in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Burden has the opportunity to make a splash during his rookie season. Chicago is currently overhauling its offense to fit Ben Johnson's vision of the team. Burden could be a big part of that vision in a hurry.

If Johnson looks to replicate Detroit's offense in Chicago, Burden could find himself playing the Jameson Williams role thanks to his blazing speed.

Of course, this assumes that Johnson will try and recreate exactly what he did in Detroit. That could easily not be true, especially because Chicago has very different personnel on offense.

Ultimately, the question will become how does Johnson plan to use Odunze and Burden in his new offense?

Will Ruben Hyppolite II take Noah Sewell's job at outside linebacker?

We should start by noting that this isn't necessarily Noah Sewell's job to begin with.

The Bears primarily started two linebackers, Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, during the 2024 season. When the Bears would deploy three linebackers, Jack Sanborn would usually fill that position.

But that was with the previously coaching staff led by Matt Eberflus. Everything could be different in 2025 with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen running Chicago's defense.

Looking at how Allen ran the offense in New Orleans over the past few seasons, it is clear that the Saints use three linebacker more than the Bears did with Eberflus. As a result, that third starting linebacker role could create a surprisingly important training camp battle for the Bears.

But who will compete for the spot.

Sanborn left Chicago to join Dallas, so he's out. That leaves a small handful of players competing for this one crucial role.

Veteran Noah Sewell will be close to the top of that list. Sewell, who is the younger brother of Lions tackle Penei Sewell, has played for the Bears since 2023. He has played in 22 games over the past two seasons, but never logged a single start. Sewell has only logged 13 total tackles during his two-year NFL career.

Normally, Sewell would have an advantage because of his familiarity with the team's scheme. Unfortunately, he'll have to start at square one just like everyone else.

Sewell may have the experience, but he could lose that role to a rookie like Ruben Hyppolite II.

Hyppolite is an interesting linebacker prospect who has a chance to become a starter for the Bears. He started 46 games over his five-year collegiate career but put up pretty unremarkable statistics.

Hyppolite boasts some impressive football instincts and has blazing speed for an off-ball linebacker. However, he lacks certain fundamentals that many scouts want to see in NFL-caliber linebackers.

NFL scouts agree that Hyppolite would be fit as a weak-side linebacker at the professional level. That could put him into competition with Sewell for Chicago's vacant linebacker role.

Bears fans should keep an eye on this competition throughout training camp and the preseason.

Colston Loveland could challenge Cole Kmet for the starting tight end position

The presumed position battle at tight end could be the most fascinating competition at Bears training camp.

Chicago drafted Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That is incredibly high draft capital for a tight end, not seen in the draft since Kyle Pitts was the fourth overall pick in 2021.

That kind of draft capital suggests that Loveland is in for a great deal of work during his rookie season.

Ben Johnson reportedly pounded the table for tight end Sam LaPorta in Detroit. Since Loveland is essentially a clone of LaPorta, it makes sense that Johnson would prioritize drafting him.

Of course, this puts Loveland into a contentious competition with veteran Cole Kmet.

Kmet himself was uncertain about Loveland immediately following the draft. However, he has since changed his tune and is embracing the upcoming training camp competition.

At this point in the offseason, it is almost impossible to determine what Johnson will do with his two talented tight ends.

If Loveland does receive more schemed-up plays than Kmet, it could be a sign of change for the entire offense.