Retired NBA star Derrick Rose got a standing ovation when he appeared Sunday at a Chicago Bears home game, per Bleacher Nation. Rose is closely affiliated with the city, after playing for the Chicago Bulls for several seasons.

The Soldier Field crowd erupted in applause when the video board showed Rose at the game wearing a Bears jersey. Chicago is home to Rose, as the former guard played high school basketball at Simeon Career Academy in the city. Rose was born in the Windy City in 1988.

Rose just announced his retirement recently from the game of basketball. He played for the Bulls from 2008-2016, helping the team reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since Michael Jordan played there. The guard also played for several other franchises including the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. The Bulls are expected to honor Rose at a retirement ceremony this coming season.

The Bears are playing the Carolina Panthers Sunday and leading the game at time of writing.

The Bears are looking for success once again

Chicago is led this season by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who was chosen no. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ironically, Rose was also chosen first in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Williams is having some struggles in his rookie season, which often happens to young quarterbacks. Chicago's rookie play caller has 787 passing yards this season, to go with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Williams has two touchdown throws on Sunday against Carolina, posting a solid overall performance so far.

The Bears haven't been to the Super Bowl since the 2006 season, when the team lost to the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago's lone Super Bowl season came in 1985 with the famed coach Mike Ditka. The franchise was a power before the famed 1970 NFL-AFL merger, with eight titles coming from the 1920s through the 1960s.

Bears fans are certainly happy for Rose, but would be happier with some wins for their rookie quarterback. Chicago is 2-2 on the season.