Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans left the Chicago Bears grappling with frustration, as struggles on offense once again took center stage. Among those feeling the pressure was Bears’ top wide receiver DJ Moore, who found himself in the spotlight due to his visible emotions throughout the game. Moore finished with six receptions for 53 yards on 10 targets, but his performance on the field wasn’t the only thing catching attention—his reactions on the sidelines were widely discussed on social media.

Moore was seen several times walking off the field, visibly frustrated with the offensive issues that plagued the Bears all game long. During a press conference ahead of practice on Wednesday, Moore addressed the situation, setting the record straight about his reactions and frustrations. He admitted to wearing his emotions on his sleeve but made it clear that his frustration wasn’t aimed at any specific player, particularly rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

“I shouldn’t have shown as much, but it’s a part of the game,” Moore said. “We was one play away from the game changing, and we just couldn’t connect. Nobody on offense could connect with the one play or to get one play started to get us on track to go up. Everybody is going to have the ups and downs and frustrations.”

DJ Moore addresses late-game frustration and emphasizes composure for Williams

One of Moore’s most notable moments of frustration occurred in the fourth quarter after Williams threw an incompletion to him on third-and-four, forcing the team to settle for a field goal with less than three minutes remaining. After the play, Moore laid on the field for a few moments before slowly walking back to the bench, visibly upset. Reflecting on that moment, Moore explained the source of his frustration.

“Like I said, we was chasing that one play and we just couldn’t get it,” Moore said. “We really needed anybody to get it going, and we just couldn’t. So, that was the real frustration.”

DJ Moore wanted to be clear that his reactions weren’t directed at Williams, but rather the general struggles on offense. He knows that as a veteran, it’s crucial to maintain composure, especially to help uplift his young quarterback during tough moments.

“You want to keep things steady because then you don’t want him to get frustrated and just go out there and try to make a play,” Moore said. “He really didn’t just try to make a play, he was just being himself and I mean, that’s all you can ask of him.”

Bears look to rebound as Moore emphasizes steady leadership and team unity

Despite the offensive challenges, Moore has been impressed with how Williams has handled the pressure so far. Rather than letting the struggles get to him, the rookie quarterback has remained composed and focused on learning from his early experiences.

“I think it’s been great. He hasn’t been like vocally frustrated or anything,” Moore said. “He’s been coming in and still learning. So, [we’re] waiting to see how he bounces back this week.”

For Moore, balancing his own frustration with the need to support his quarterback is a delicate task. He acknowledged that watching the broadcast of the game, his reactions may have been more noticeable than he initially thought.

“I didn’t think it was, but until you look at the [broadcast] it’s blown up, I’m like, ‘Alright, that’s enough,’” Moore said. “You can do some self-evaluation. I would say that it’s too much.”

As the Bears gear up for Week 3, Moore is determined to refocus and help his team find that missing spark. While the frustrations are real, he knows that keeping a steady hand is crucial, particularly as Williams continues to develop in his first NFL season.