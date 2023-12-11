Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore said it is clear that the team has grown a lot this season after the win over the Detroit Lions.

The Chicago Bears picked up a 28-13 win over the Detroit Lions, avenging a heart-breaking loss in Detroit from a few weeks ago, and wide receiver DJ Moore said it is clear that the Bears have grown a lot this season.

“Heck yeah,” DJ Moore said when asked if the Bears are growing, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Do you not remember we were on the up-and-down roller coaster and we just stacked two wins back-to-back? I'd say we're doing great.”

Moore scored two touchdowns in the game, one was rushing, while the second was receiving. The second touchdown was huge in helping the Bears get the win. It gave Chicago a lead over the Lions. The Bears went on to take a bigger lead and win comfortably. Moore spoke about what he saw on the run.

“The end zone,” Moore said, via Cronin. “I saw everybody hit their right blocks so I was like, this is an automatic touchdown right now.”

Moore got a second carry in the third quarter, and he said that someone twisted his ankle on the tackle, but that he feels find, according to Cronin.

The Bears moved to 5-8 on the season. It is still not probably, but it is not impossible for Chicago to be in the wild card conversation down the stretch this season.

Chicago finishes with games against the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. The Bears will likely have to run the table to be in the playoff conversation, but for now, it is one week at a time.