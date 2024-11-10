A Chicago Bears season that looked extremely promising just a few weeks ago has quickly turned sour. After a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders on a last-second Hail Mary, the Bears were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

The team hit rock bottom on defense when they allowed a 53-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first half, putting the Arizona game nearly out of reach. Offensively, rock bottom came on Sunday in Week 10.

Despite playing against the lowly New England Patriots, who came into the game with just two wins on the season, the Bears offense couldn't muster any production at all in the first half. The Bears trailed 10-3 at halftime and couldn't even reach 100 total yards of offense in the first half. As a result, fans and pundits everywhere were calling for head coach Matt Eberflus to be fired.

“If this keeps going this way, the Bears are simply doing themselves a disservice if they don't fire Flus after this game,” Jason part of ClutchPoints wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The team is totally lost and it basically can't get worse than a home loss to this Patriots team. Change the narrative.”

Another fan added, “87 total offensive yards & 3 points at the half for the Bears against one of the league’s worst defenses. The bumslaying head coach is being out-coached by a 2-win team. His team has given up for a 2nd straight week. It’s over for Eberflus. Fire his ass into the sun.”

Things haven't gotten much better for the Bears in the second half. They still have not been able to find the end zone, as the Patriots now lead 13-3. Through three quarters, the Bears have just 122 yards and are averaging 2.8 yards per play. If this result continues to hold and Caleb Williams and the offense continue to look this bad, the seats of Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will continue to get hotter and hotter.