Following the departure of running back David Montgomery, the Chicago Bears have added a new face to the backfield. This comes with the signing of former Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman. ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to break the news.

“Bears are signing former Panthers’ RB Donta Foreman to a 1-year, $3 million deal, per source.” wrote Schefter.

In a running back market that has produced several big contracts, D’Onta Foreman could prove to be a steal for the Bears. At just $3 million dollars for the 2023 campaign, he could be a key contributor on offense.

Following the Panthers decision to trade away Christian McCaffrey last season, it was D’Onta Foreman who stepped into the starting role. With his first opportunity to be the lead back, he flourished. He finished the season recording 914 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 203 total carries.

D’Onta Foreman now has the opportunity to join a Bears offense that was elite on the ground last season. Led by quarterback Justin Fields, the team was dominant in the run game. Alongside the addition of wide receiver DJ Moore, the ground game could open up even more in 2023.

The move to add Foreman could also help Khalil Herbert take his game to the next level. Following a strong rookie season in 2021, Herbert delivered once again in 2022. While sharing the backfield with Montgomery, he managed to still produce. In total, he recorded 731 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 129 carries. Through the air, he added nine receptions for 57 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Now with D’onta Foreman in the backfield, Herbert could once again lean on a veteran running back. This signing could be exactly what the Bears offense needs to replace Montgomery on the ground.