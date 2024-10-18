Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, who played 12 seasons in the league for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins, was reportedly arrested on the charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence, according to a recent report.

TMZ posted a purported mug shot of Cutler following his arrest in Tennessee. Shortly after being booked, Cutler reportedly posted bond, which was $5,000, and was released from jail.

Cutler has been retired since his lone season with the Dolphins in 2017. The popular yet somewhat polarizing quarterback threw for 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns throughout his career, which began in 2006 after being drafted with the 11th overall pick by the Broncos.

A highly-touted prospect coming out of Vanderbilt, Cutler spent the first 11 games of the season as Jake Plummer's backup before ascending to the starting spot, which he would keep the next two seasons in Denver before being traded to the Bears during the 2009 offseason.

Cutler spent most of his career in Chicago, where he led the Bears to the 2010 NFC Championship Game, and became one of the most prolific passers in franchise history. However, the Bears would not make the playoffs at any other point during Cutler's tenure; Cutler played just two career playoff games before being released in 2017.

After his departure from Chicago, Cutler announced that he would retire and jump into broadcasting for his next career. Just a few months later, though, Cutler returned to the NFL, signing a one-year deal with Miami after Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a torn ACL in practice.

Cutler gritted through several injuries in Miami, playing 14 games and throwing for 2,666 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions as the Dolphins missed the playoffs.

Off of the field, Cutler was formerly married to TV personality Kristin Cavallari, with whom he starred in the reality TV show ‘Very Cavallari' on E!. Cutler and Cavallari finalized their divorce in 2022.