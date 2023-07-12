A lot of drama may surround the Chicago Bears but their talented squad is still intact. Justin Fields may be getting the best weapon of his career so far. Rookie Tyler Scott discussed how good their new recruit DJ Moore truly is during practice.

DJ Moore had an eventful stint with the Carolina Panthers. The Bears hope to get the same level of production if not more from him as they navigate their future with Justin Fields. Chicago's rookie made a glaring observation about him, via Bears Talk on NBC Sports.

"DJ Moore is everything advertised and more" – Tyler Scott on the Under Center Podcast with Kenneth Davis and Josh Schrock Full Under Center Podcast⬇️

“DJ Moore, obviously, being a teammate, he, man, he’s everything advertised and more. He plays with such calmness to him, just the control to him. And you know, football players know, you know, kind of what that looks like. And he just kind of plays just under control. But it’s not necessarily like he’s playing slow or behind. He just kind of plays like he knows what he’s doing. You can tell he’s experienced in what he does,” Tyler Scott said.

The new Bears recruit can surely catch and run a route. He had 63 receptions and 888 receiving yards in his previous season. Moore was also not a slouch near the end zone as he netted seven touchdowns. Scott expounded on his greatness even more

“I can watch one play and think like, oh, he’s about to run an in route, and it not look like an in route. Or, he’s about to run a different route but it looks exactly, you know, how it did before. So he just knows how to mirror things up and how to make everything look the same. And he just plays with such suddenness, and just control about him,” he declared.

Will DJ Moore have a career season with the Chicago Bears?