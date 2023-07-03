The Chicago Bears are in the process of building a solid offense around Justin Fields. The young quarterback has a lot to prove but also needs more talent around him. The front office has done just that this offseason, starting to set the base for what could be a solid unit built around Fields' dual-threat style.

Ahead of the Bears' training camp, Fields and some of his key pass-catchers — wide receivers Darnell Mooney and DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet — got some extra work in at Maine South High School in Park Ridge, Illinois. They posed with the head coach of the school's football team, David Inserra, as they prepare for the 2023 season.

For Bears fans who have had to endure some rough offenses over the years, this is surely inspiring to see. There's a lot of work to be done with Chicago but the guys are doing it. Working out together is a great sign of chemistry and unity.

Moore was brought over in a trade that cost the Bears the first overall pick but got them some more pieces to provide depth around Fields, including rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Kmet has become a constant option in the Bears offense while Mooney took a massive step back after a huge 2021 season.

The Bears offense ultimately comes down to Fields and how well he can use the threat of his great running skills to set up the pass. His improvement is essential to Chicago. Working with his key skill players is a great step toward making that happen.