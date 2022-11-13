Published November 13, 2022

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is making magic again with his legs. A week after Fields set a new NFL record for quarterback rushing yards in a regular-season game, Fields pulled off another epic rushing touchdown when it looked like he was about to be be sacked on third down.

Check it out:

Twitter went crazy over Justin Fields’ incredible running:

From the day Lamar Jackson became the Ravens' starting quarterback, it has gone without saying that he's the best running QB in the NFL.

I'm not so sure that's true anymore. Justin Fields is amazing. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 13, 2022

Justin Fields scored a touchdown on this play pic.twitter.com/0foKqtVvXK — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 13, 2022

The f***ing man. #1 — Goff (@Jason1Goff) November 13, 2022

Justin Fields the magician shows up again. This time to get into the end zone for a TD. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) November 13, 2022

The #Bears just casually have a 6-foot-3, 228-pound QB in their backfield who runs a 4.4 and has some of the best contact balance in the NFL. No big deal. pic.twitter.com/Ek1TJfpvHK — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 13, 2022

So is THAT young man! pic.twitter.com/CnFQOAoG2M — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) November 13, 2022

Justin Fields had eight carries for 69 yards and this touchdown in the first half. He made more NFL history in the process with his big first half on the ground:

Justin Fields has rushed for 50+ yards and a touchdown in 4 straight games, tying both Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson for the longest such streak by a QB since the 1970 merger.#DaBears@ChicagoBears — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 13, 2022

Justin Fields’ TD in the second quarter makes him the first Bears quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for a TD In four straight games. Per Bears media relations. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) November 13, 2022

Not only did Fields score a touchdown on this play, but his hard hit getting into the end zone knocked Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott out of the game with a concussion. Fields is just so tough to bring down because of his size and speed, and the Lions learned the hard way.

Fields has seemingly turned a corner in recent weeks, going from a struggling quarterback with major question marks surrounding him to must-watch television. While his passing still has a lot of room to grow, he’s making strides there as well and is blossoming into the franchise quarterback the Bears have been seeking for years.

Chicago is just 3-6 in 2022, but the development of Justin Fields is undoubtedly the most important aspect of the season, especially after trading away defensive veterans. The Bears will have a lot of draft capital and salary cap space to improve around their quarterback in the offseason, which would make 2023 a crucial campaign for the franchise.