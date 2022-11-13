Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is making magic again with his legs. A week after Fields set a new NFL record for quarterback rushing yards in a regular-season game, Fields pulled off another epic rushing touchdown when it looked like he was about to be be sacked on third down.

Justin Fields had eight carries for 69 yards and this touchdown in the first half. He made more NFL history in the process with his big first half on the ground:

Not only did Fields score a touchdown on this play, but his hard hit getting into the end zone knocked Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott out of the game with a concussion. Fields is just so tough to bring down because of his size and speed, and the Lions learned the hard way.

Fields has seemingly turned a corner in recent weeks, going from a struggling quarterback with major question marks surrounding him to must-watch television. While his passing still has a lot of room to grow, he’s making strides there as well and is blossoming into the franchise quarterback the Bears have been seeking for years.

Chicago is just 3-6 in 2022, but the development of Justin Fields is undoubtedly the most important aspect of the season, especially after trading away defensive veterans. The Bears will have a lot of draft capital and salary cap space to improve around their quarterback in the offseason, which would make 2023 a crucial campaign for the franchise.