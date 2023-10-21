Justin Fields has been ruled out for the Chicago Bears' Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Making matters worse for the team, however, their QB1 could be out longer.

Fields sustained a dislocated thumb in his right hand during their Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, while he won't require surgery for the injury, the Bears signal-caller is still unable to grip the ball as a result of the issue. In fact, he wasn't able to practice all week heading to their showdown with the Raiders.

Now, according to the latest updates, Fields could end up missing multiple weeks because of this thumb injury. It is worth noting, however, that the Bears have no plans to put him on the injured reserve just yet since they are holding out hope he can make a return within the next four weeks, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

“The Bears will be without Justin Fields for multiple weeks, but there are no current plans to place the third-year quarterback on injured reserve, sources tell CBS Sports,” Jones reported.

It remains to be seen how long will Justin Fields be sidelined, but the Bears certainly can't rush him considering the risk of aggravating the issue or re-injuring it.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will get his first start as QB in place of Fields, though Fields absence will certainly be felt. After all, despite Chicago's struggles, Fields has been a bright spot for the Windy City franchise. So far in the season, the 24-year-old dual-threat quarterback has thrown 1201 yards and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions on 61.7 percent pass completion. On the ground, he has already made one rushing touchdown on top of 237 yards gained after 47 carries.

Hopefully, Fields recovers quickly and makes his return sooner rather than later. With Chicago 1-5 on the season, the Bears really need him under center.