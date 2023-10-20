The Chicago Bears will be without quarterback Justin Fields in their Week 7 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent will play in place of Fields, who continues to work through a thumb injury, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Justin Fields' thumb injury

Justin Fields sustained the injury during the third quarter of the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Prior to his injury, Fields went 6-10 for 58 yards and an interception. He also had 46 rushing yards. On the season, Fields has completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,201 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Bagent replaced Fields during the Bears loss and went 10-14 for 83 yards and an interception. He added two carries for four yards and a touchdown. Now, Bagent will make his first career NFL start.

Raiders' QB situation

The Raiders will also miss their starting quarterback in this game. Jimmy Garoppolo left the Raiders' 21-17 win over the New England Patriots in the second quarter after he injured his back and was sent to the hospital in an ambulance. Brian Hoyer filled in for Garoppolo after he left the game, and will presumably get the start versus the Bears this weekend. While stepping in for Garoppolo, Hoyer went 6-10 for 102 yards.

In this backup quarterback affair, the Raiders will most likely have the advantage since Hoyer has a ton of experience. The 14-year veteran is now on his ninth team. He is tied with Ryan Fitzpatrick for starting a game on the third most amount of teams, only behind Josh Johnson and Josh McCown.