Are Justin Fields' days in Chicago over?

The Chicago Bears have a tough decision to make on Justin Fields as the team prepares for the 2024 NFL Draft. Fields helped the team improve to 7-10 in 2023. However, the team is mulling over trading him with their anticipated No. 1 overall pick. Moreover, Fields made an eyebrow-raising statement on social media amid the discourse.

Justin Fields appears to be at odds with the Bears after his social media move

Fields reportedly unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, per Ari Meirov. Could this subtle move indicate the end of his time in Chicago?

The 24-year-old quarterback saw improvement during the 2023 season, which was reflected in Chicago's four-win increase from the previous year. Fields threw for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games. Still, Chicago was hoping to make the NFL Playoffs amid a several-year drought.

Chicago retained head coach Matt Eberfluse after they parted ways with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy at the end of the season. Analysts and fans believed the move could signal Fields staying with the team. Moreover, former NFL QB and commentator Robert Griffin III supported this belief in January of 2024.

“The Chicago Bears should trade the first pick and build around Justin Fields, in my opinion,” Griffin said on the Rich Eisen Show. “I think the Bears should decline Justin Fields' fifth-year option and allow [Fields] and Matt Eberfluse to play out the year for their jobs.”

Yet, Fields' subtle social media move could signal the end of his tenure.

At the same time, the young QB could simply be limiting his consumption of Bears media while the team makes its decision on him. As the 2024 NFL Draft inches closer, it will be interesting to see what Chicago does.