Justin Fields has some huge expectations on his shoulders this season for the Chicago Bears after GM Ryan Poles added a bunch of talent around him this offseason. Thus far in Bears training camp, all indications are that Justin Fields' progress with his new weapons is going ‘very well,' reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From Inside Training Camp: The #Bears have given QB Justin Fields a lot more talent around him, and how Fields progresses will go a long way in determining their season. pic.twitter.com/wBOZBTCMVr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2023

“It's really about Luke Getsy, a really well respected offensive coordinator, how can he get to this next step and kind of making this offense go with his [Justin Fields] weapons, and it seems to be going very well thus far for Chicago.”

The headlines out of Bears training camp are suggesting that Justin Fields is developing chemistry quickly with his new weapons, which is a great sign for Chicago faithful. Out of all of Fields' new options at his disposal, the chemistry with his new number one wide receiver DJ Moore will be the most important.

Ever since the Bears traded for Moore this offseason, there was a lot of hype starting to build surrounding the new duo of Fields and Moore. Through training camp, guys on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball have been hyping up how quickly Fields and Moore have gotten on the same page.

Overall, the entire Bears season will depend upon how good Fields can be and if he takes the next step that elite quarterbacks have to in the all-important third year. If Fields is able to take advantage of his new offense, then the Bears could have a true franchise quarterback for the first time in a long time.