Published November 24, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was seen throwing passes in the team’s Thanksgiving Day practice before a game against the New York Jets, according to a tweet from CHGO Bears beat reporter Nicholas Moreano.

Worry spread about the Justin Fields’ availability after it was revealed he had suffered a separated shoulder with a partial ligament tear in a Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons. He still threw for 153 passing yards and rushed for 85 more, almost completing a comeback drive before a mishandled catch from running back David Montgomery caused a game-sealing interception by Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

Though he does not feel Fields is ready to take the field again, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will still let the 23-year-old quarterback play if he feels he can, according to 247Sports reporter Aaron Leming.

Fields took a more limited role in the last two Chicago practices, per their most recent injury report. Cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquon Brisker and linebacker Sterling Weatherford were all out of practice in accordance with the league’s concussion protocol, while guard Teven Jenkins and safety Dane Cruikshank took full reps through their hip and hamstring injuries, respectively.

The New York Jets benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of 27-year-old Mike White, a player Jets wide receiver Corey Davis said he got behind to be lead the team’s passing offense against a Bears defense that has allowed the third-fewest passing yards in the NFL.

“(Mike White) is confident and poised,” Davis said. “He’s pretty accurate with the ball.

“He’s a vet. He’s been here for a while, so he knows how to run an operation pretty smoothly and get guys where they need to be.”

The Bears will kick off against the Zach Wilson-less Jets at noon CST this Sunday in MetLife Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.