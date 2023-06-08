The Chicago Bears established themselves as a run-heavy team last season with Justin Fields leading the way. Khalil Herbert emerged as a fantastic runner but he doesn't expect to be the Bears' three-down running back.

Herbert beat out David Montgomery for touches last season but now is fighting for a spot on the depth chart with new additions D'Onta Forman and Travis Homer. The Bears will likely make Herbert the starter but he knows that his group has the talent to do things by committee, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“You know how things go in the NFL now,” Herbert said, via ESPN. “They’re doing things by committee. You need one, two, three really good guys that really carry the rock and there be no drop-off. I feel like as a group, we’ve got a really strong group. We’ve got guys who can take it to the house at any given moment.”

The way things are going in the NFL, having one running back handle the large share of the touches is not worthwhile. Having options to plug and play is the new way to go. Khalil Herbert tallied 731 rushing yards and four touchdowns, tallying 5.7 yards per carry, while Fields set records for rushing by a quarterback. The Bears certainly know Herbert is talented but also are not ready to make him the focal point of the offense. As of now, he still has to work for his playing time — and is fully on board with the plan.

“No one has earned a seat in that room yet, and they’re all going to earn their seats from what we do now until August whatever, whenever that third preseason game is,” said Bears running back coach David Walker, via ESPN. “So that’s the good thing and they know it. That’s been communicated to them.”

The Bears are building around Fields but want to elevate him as a passer. The additions of D.J. Moore, Robert Tonyan Jr. and Tyler Scott in the passing game should help, as well as rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright, will potentially help Chicago shed its losing ways.