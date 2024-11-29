After yet another embarrassing loss, the Chicago Bears decided to fire head coach Matt Eberflus. That decision made his earlier confidence look quite silly in hindsight.

Eberflus gave a press conference on Friday morning, expressing confidence that he would be the Bears head coach entering Week 13, via Marquee Bears. It's almost like he didn't know the fate he was about to endure.

“I'm confident that I'll be working onto San Francisco and getting ready for that game,” Eberflus said.

But after Chicago's sixth-straight loss, Eberflus' services will no longer be needed. The Bears suffered another disaster on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. Trailing by three with a timeout left, Eberflus decided not to use it and instead watched the time tick off the clock. The Bears lost 23-20.

With the defeat, Chicago dropped to 4-8 on the season. They went 14-32 overall under Eberflus, failing to reach the playoffs a single time. His best season came in 2023, when the Bears went a measly 7-10.

Still, Eberflus' reaction during his press conference is very telling. It'd be rare for a coach to truly say they're expecting to be fired. However, he went in front of cameras with a blind sense of optimism. Perhaps Eberflus thought that this bungled game would be handled like every other. Perhaps because the Bears hadn't fired a head coach midseason in their 100-year history.

But eventually, enough is enough. The Bears decided heading into Week 13 was the final straw for Matt Eberflus' tenure. He may have been hit with a blindside during his morning press conference, but the decision seemed almost inevitable. While Chicago was expected to begin their new era under Caleb Williams, they have hit an all so familiar road block.

However Eberflus is judged for his tenure with the Bears, he'll be remembered for being the first head coach they fired midseason. Fans likely won't forget his confident take beforehand anytime soon.