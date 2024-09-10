The Chicago Bears managed to get a win in Caleb Williams' first game as the team's QB. However, it was not a pretty performance from Williams. The first overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft looked like a rookie, but his supporting cast played well enough to secure the win. Williams' head coach stood up for him during a recent interview.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus found some positives in Caleb Williams rookie debut during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I thought his flow and his operation was good. I thought his disposition and body language, all the way through it,” Eberflus said. “So he didn’t have the day that he wanted but all those things were good. The communications was good on the field, on the sideline, during half time. Making adjustments and I thought he did some really good things in the 4 minute drive at the end, made some really completions during the game. Again, I know he wants to play better and he’s going to do that this week, but it’s a learning process for these young quarterbacks.”

Eberflus didn’t have many actual statistics to back his positives from the game, but he acknowledged Caleb obviously wants to play better Week 2. That's probably because there weren't many statistics that make the rookie QB look good.

Caleb Williams only threw for 93 yards on 14 passes for 3.2 yards per attempt. In fact, Williams threw for fewer yards on average than his team ran at 3.8 yards per rush. However, one bright spot is that he didn't turn the ball over once. Williams did fumble the ball once, but the Bears recovered it.

Thankfully, Titans QB Will Levis gifted the Bears the win with a horrendous pick 6 that was the deciding score.

Bears QB Caleb Williams make promise after ugly performance in Week 1

Nobody feels worse about Caleb Williams' performance in Week 1 than the man himself.

Williams admitted that he needs to play better in Week 2 during an interview with Chris Emma of Audacy.

“It's great to get this first win. We're all excited,” Williams said. “We went to the locker room and celebrated. I sat down, enjoyed the moment, just watching our guys celebrate and understanding that I need to do better and I will be better.”

The Bears were down 17-3 at halftime, but took the lead thanks to a special teams touchdown and a pick six of Will Levis. Unfortunately, the Bears were only able to manage 148 yards of total offense, which would result in a lose in almost any other game.

Williams will need to improve his chemistry with his pass catchers, particularly Keenan Allen, if the Bears are going to ramp up their offensive production.

Williams may also be without fellow first-round rookie Rome Odunze in Week 2. Odunze is reportedly getting a second opinion on what is believed to be a Grade 1 knee sprain.

Chicago needs to figure out their offense in a hurry. The Bears go on the road to face the Texans in a challenging Week 2 matchup.