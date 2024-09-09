Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was brutally honest regarding his ‘bonehead' pick-6 in the team's Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

“Just a bonehead play,” Levis said in his postgame press conference. “I think recency bias from getting away with it the last time I did it in a game, just trying to throw it in the dirt. And when you’re getting taken down, you don’t know what’s going to happen to the ball as it comes out. I was really just trying to dirt it.



“It might be one of those times to just take the sack. So, one of the things — of a lot of things — that I can learn from, from this game.”

The Titans built a significant lead in the first half. They had a 17-3 lead, on the back of Levis and running back Tony Pollard. Tennessee had 179 yards of total offense, compared to Chicago's 50. Levis started the game 9-for-15 with 67 yards and a passing touchdown to tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. Pollard had nine rushes for 64 yards and the sole rushing touchdown of the game.

On the flip side, the Bears rookie quarterback struggled. Caleb Williams threw 8-for-14 for 53 yards and was sacked once.

Can Will Levis and the Titans recover after his costly pick-6?

Levis had himself a solid rookie campaign after only starting in nine games. He threw 1,808 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Following his successful first half, many thought the Titans would give Williams his first loss as an NFL pro. However, the inverse took place thanks to the Chicago defense.

They forced two interceptions, one fumble, and had a punt return touchdown. Levis' second interception was a pick-six returned by defensive back Tyrique Stevenson which sealed the game for the Bears. The Titans allowed 24 unanswered points by the Bears that could've been erased.

Although the Bears had a stout defense in 2023, their offense struggled, with Williams only throwing for 93 yards. With a 14-point advantage going into halftime, the Titans could've let the Bears offense beat themselves. However, Tennessee's lack of offensive consistency led to a momentum shift for the Bears. Levis had both of his interceptions come in the second half; the latter was one of the worst the game has seen in quite some time.

As the Titans matchup with the New York Jets in Week 2, they hope to get in the win column for the first time in 2024.