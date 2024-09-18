The Chicago Bears offensive line has been exposed through the first two weeks of the season. However, head coach Matt Eberflus isn't looking to shake up the roster just yet.

In fact, he said the Bears won't make any merit-based changes to the offensive line in Week 3, via Scott Bair of Marquee Sports. Eberflus' biggest focus is molding what Chicago has into a formidable unit.

“We're looking for continuity, consistency and communication,” Eberflus said.

While Eberflus seems to have a plan in place, it's clear that Chicago's offensive line has been a source of weakness early during the 2024 campaign. In Week 2 against the Houston Texans, Caleb Williams was hit 11 times and sacked seven times. The Bears have allowed nine sacks on the season, tied for the most in the NFL.

Still, Eberflus believes in the unit as it is currently constructed. Perhaps another week of Williams struggling to get out of the pocket will change the head coach's mind. But for now, Eberflus is staying put and trusting his offensive line. The Indianapolis Colts will put that trust on the line in Week 3.

State of Bears' offensive line

Chicago entered the season with the 11th-best offensive line, per Pro Football Focus' standards. However, the Bears have struggled to live up to their billing. Former first-round pick Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones are seemingly the long-term answers at the tackle spots. But the interior of the line is still a question mark.

Things only got worse when Ryan Bates was forced to be placed on injured reserve with shoulder and elbow injuries. Now, Coleman Shelton is serving as the center while Nate Davis operates at right guard. Teven Jenkins has remained at left guard.

After making progress in 2023, Jenkins has put up a solid 73 PFF grade in 2024. The same can't be said for Nate Davis, who has a 57.4 and Shelton who has a slightly better 66.6. Davis has had a problem with practicing while Shelton has just one year starting all 17 games in a season.

For the most part the entire offensive line is inexperienced. Even as the offensive line's building blocks, Wright and Jones are only 23 and 25-years-old respectively. To Eberflus' point, Chicago needs more reps together to grow collectively as an offensive line.

However, they won't have much more time to gel if they played how they did against the Texans. Matt Eberflus is committed for now, but there's only so many seven sack games he can handle. Still, the head coach isn't clinching and will stay on the course. Caleb Williams and all Bears fans are hoping Eberflus' decision proves correct.