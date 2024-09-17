The Chicago Bears took a tough 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams did everything he could to help Chicago, but Houston's defense sacked him seven times. Thus, former Colts player and coach Jeff Saturday gave stern insight into Williams' early situation with Chicago.

Jeff Saturday joined a few other analysts on ESPN's “Get Up” to send his warning to Williams and the Bears:

“When people blitz him, it’s done. Like you have no shot. People are getting rolled up. When I tell you rolled up, meaning getting run over in the interior portion of the line. You can’t just turn and open a gate to the inside portion of your quarterback. I don’t care what quarterback you are. You want to make Tom Brady a near mortal or Peyton Manning, rush him up the middle, and that’s what's happening. 9 sacks on 25 drop-backs. We are in significant trouble,” Saturday said, via NFL on ESPN's YouTube channel.

Caleb Williams was constantly in danger of being taken down by the Texans' defense on Sunday. Nevertheless, he made something out of nothing and ended the game with 174 yards. Still, he has plenty of improvements to make, as he missed his targets a few times and threw two interceptions.

Can Caleb Williams, Bears bounce back in Week 3?

It seems Chicago's weakest link is the play of their offensive line. The Bears cannot reproduce the performance they had against the Texans if they want to give Caleb Williams the chance to thrive. Williams was not the only one who struggled in Week 2. D'Andre Swift totaled just 18 yards on 14 carries.

Moreover, star wide receiver DJ Moore amassed 53 yards on six receptions, but dropped a truth bomb on the Bears' need to improve their offense after Sunday's loss:

“The defense is connected… They go out there and get three-and-outs, and we struggle to keep the ball moving,” Moore said, via Marquee Bears.

Moore will be one of Caleb Williams' go-to targets, and he knows Chicago must do better to allow their connection to thrive. On the bright side, Moore did note the strong play of the Bears' defense.

Chicago came up with a huge turnover during the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Andrew Billings forced the football out of Texans running back Cam Akers' hands at the goal line, which gave the Bears a chance to drive.

Chicago's Week 2 result was not what they hoped for, but they look to bounce back strong in Week 3.