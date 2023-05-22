Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears have a huge season coming up for the franchise. After doing everything they can to build around Fields this offseason, expectations are high for the third-year quarterback. However, scouts around the NFL are still doubtful that Fields will pan out for the Bears, reports The Athletic’s Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain.

“He struggles when the bullets are flying,” said one scout.

“Everyone knows Fields has the ability,” another scout said. “He has to improve his decision-making.”

“Fields is like a Magic 8 Ball,” another scout said. “You don’t know what you’re going to get.”

The overarching sentiment here is that there is doubt that the Ohio State product has the capacity to be consistent; this includes both the mental and physical aspects of playing quarterback in the NFL. Regardless of the scouts’ opinions, the Bears are all-in on Justin Fields.

Fields took the NFL world by storm last year with his rushing ability, nearly breaking the all-time rushing record by a quarterback in a season. This year, both he and those around the Bears expect a significant improvement in his passing numbers.

Justin Fields certainly has the talent around him to improve as a passer in the 2023-2024 campaign. GM Ryan Poles traded for DJ Moore and brought in Robert Tonyan to add to a group of pass-catchers that already included Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet. With Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson in the backfield, Fields has the pieces in place to take a substantial leap.

All eyes will now be on Fields in watching if he can take the step forwards the Bears would like to see. If he does, then Justin Fields will undoubtedly have scouts across the league eating their words.