The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday that rookie running back Bijan Robinson will wear No. 7 for the team.

Kicker Younghoe Koo will switch to a different number, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Usually when a rookie takes a veteran’s number, the rookie gives the veteran some sort of compensation, whether it is money or another gift of some sort.

Bijan Robinson was selected by the Falcons with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The pick drew some criticism because he does play the running back position, and there are concerns about the value of the position with a draft pick that high. Regardless, Robinson proved to be a playmaker in college at the Texas football program and should continue to be one in the NFL.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While at the Texas football program, Robinson wore No. 5, so seven is not significant to his college playing days. 2022 first-round pick Drake London wears No. 5 for the Falcons, so it is plausible that he wants to keep his number after playing just one year in the league.

Of course, No. 7 was worn by Michael Vick when he was at his peak form with the Falcons. Atlanta fans will remember the days of Michael Vick, and Robinson’s number selection could give fans flashbacks.

The Falcons have drafted many weapons in the first round over the last few years with Kyle Pitts, Drake London and now Robinson. It will be interesting to see how the offense will work with Robinson in the fold along with Longon and Kyle Pitts.