The Jacksonville Jaguars are having the worst 2024 season they could possibly imagine. Jacksonville is 2-9 heading into their Week 12 bye week after getting absolutely demolished by Detroit on Sunday. The Jaguars have played so poorly that they are currently in line for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One legendary NFL coach reportedly has his eyes on the team's coaching job, per NFL insider Dianna Russini.

“There’s a lot of chatter about Bill Belichick taking that job and I could tell you that Belichick certainly has his eye on this Jacksonville opening,” Russini said via The Athletic's Scoop City podcast. “This is an organization that has tons of respect for Belichick they have a good relationship already. Obviously there’s no connections between Belichick and the Khans yet but when you think about what they are looking for and what they need there it starts to make sense.”

Belichick's reported interest in this role is fascinating. He could be a tempting replacement, assuming the Jaguars eventually fire Doug Pederson.

“This is a team that’s looking for structure for good situational football, they are looking for a coach that can maximize talent specifically on defense,” Russini continued. “They’ve got solid to good guys on their defense.”

The Jaguars have some appealing pieces for their next head coach. QB Trevor Lawrence is locked up for multiple seasons. The offensive side of the ball also has a solid running game with Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby. Brian Thomas Jr. can be a WR1 moving forward. The defense also has a good tandem of pass rushers with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

Russini says the question is if Jacksonville would be willing to give Belichick significant organizational control.

“The things they are looking for makes sense but the question I’m going to have about how the Belichick scenario is going to work is, what is going to be the power dynamic?” Russini concluded. “Is he going to get the keys to the castle?

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson's response on Shad Khan meeting turns heads

Let's not get too ahead of ourselves here talking about Belichick.

The Jaguars were assumed to fire Doug Pederson if they lost against the Lions on Sunday, which they did in epic fashion. However, Pederson has yet to be fired.

Pederson said he has “not yet” spoken with Jaguars owner Shad Khan on Monday following the game, per Ari Meirov. Jacksonville is on its bye week, which makes this an opportune moment to move on from Pederson and figure out the rest of the season.

Pederson also noted that he does not plan to fire coaches during the bye week.

“If you're gonna point any fingers, point at me,” Pederson concluded.

It will be interesting to track this situation over the coming days. The Jaguars may decide instead to keep Pederson for the rest of the season.

Jaguars fans will know either way very soon.