The Chicago Bears first started playing at Soldier Field in 1971, but the iconic stadium’s days could be numbered as recent news has accelerated the possibility of a new stadium being built in the near future.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears’ franchise has submitted paperwork with the Village of Arlington Heights to begin the demolition of the Arlington International Racecourse. The 326-acre property has been described as a crown jewel of the area’s horse racing community.

The Bears, who just finished an eventful NFL Draft, stressed that the request does not guarantee they will demolish and build on the site. The team is seeking property tax certainty and for someone else to pay for infrastructure that surrounds it. The plan is for the area to include hotels, restaurants and shops.

The team also added that they will not seek taxpayer money to fund the stadium.

The race track first opened in 1927 and closed in September 2021. Shortly after the closure, the team announced it had agreed to purchase it for $197.2 million. The Bears closed on the property in February, just weeks after the hiring of its new president/CEO Kevin Warren.

Warren is the former commissioner of the Big Ten, with plans to shake things up in the Windy City. The team released an open letter to the Chicagoland community in February of this year.

Our open letter regarding the closing on Arlington Park property: — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 15, 2023

The Bears have a lease on Soldier Field that runs through 2033, but they could opt to break it earlier.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey hinted in March that the franchise still has a ways to go before plans get underway.

“We haven’t really kicked off the ball yet,” he said.