With the Chicago Bears facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, injuries have been the top story for both teams. The 49ers have a flurry of injuries, including running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason, while it looked like the Bears could be without wide receiver DJ Moore earlier in the week following their mid-week injury update.

However, following the Bears' Friday injury report, it appears Moore could be playing on Sunday against the 49ers.

Expand Tweet

After Moore didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, he was a limited participant on Friday, earning a questionable designation. And while questionable doesn't mean Moore will be on the field for sure, it's better than being designated as doubtful.

The Bears have already ruled out OL Ryan Bates (concussion), DB Elijah Hicks (ankle), and RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), so being without Moore would be a test for this offense.

Along with Moore, running back D'Andre Swift was a limited participant on Friday after spending Wednesday and Thursday off the practice field.

Considering the Bears ruled out Johnson for Week 14, Chicago's running back room is alarmingly thin. Without Swift, the Bears would rely on Travis Homer as the team's only back.

However, given his participation on Friday, it's more likely that Swift will see the field against the 49ers, even if he has a limited workload.

Bears offense, DJ Moore gets optimistic injury update in Week 14

Heading into Week 14, the Bears had nine players on their injury report. Of their nine players on the injury report, seven are on offense. And considering the Bears' struggles offensively this year, they need everyone healthy for the remainder of the season if they want any chance of making a playoff appearance.

Sitting at 4-8 and last place in a heavy-hitting NFC North division, the Bears have an obstacle-filled second half of the season, including a gauntlet of divisional games.

To end their season, the Bears face the 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers.

So, of their five remaining games, three are against NFC North opponents. And even if the Packers were in a position to sit their starters in the last week of the regular season, who knows if they'd do so against their rival Bears.

Now, a loss in Week 14 against the 49ers would likely paint the picture for the rest of the Bears' season. But, with Moore possibly playing, their chances increase slightly.