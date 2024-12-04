ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Bears will battle the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at Levi Stadium. It will be a showdown in Santa Clara as we continue our NFL odds series and make a Bears-49ers prediction and pick.

Bears-49ers Last Game – Matchup History

The Bears defeated the 49ers 19-10 in the last game between the teams, a muddy affair at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022. Before that, the Niners defeated the Bears 33-22 in the previous season at Soldier Field. However, the Bears and 49ers have not played each other at Levi Stadium since December 23, 2018. The Bears won that game 14-9. The teams have split the last 10 games. Also, the Niners are 3-2 in the past five games against the Bears in the Bay Area.

Overall Series: The 49ers lead the head-to-head series 35-33-1.

Here are the Bears-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-49ers NFL Odds

Chicago Bears: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +176

San Francisco 49ers: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bears vs. 49ers

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears fired Matt Eberflus last week after a horrendous loss to the Detroit Lions, where they displayed one of the worst time management moments ever. However, the loss to New England likely was the breaking point as it was a game they should have won handily. The offense has improved over the last few games, which is something to build on.

Caleb Williams has passed for 2,612 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions while running 59 times for 378 yards. After starting the season in a slump, he has picked up the pace and is looking better than ever. D'Andre Swift has had some good weeks but could be better. So far, he has rushed 179 times for 704 yards and two touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 313 yards. DJ Moore has been solid, catching 62 passes for 663 yards and five touchdowns. Also, rookie Rome Odunze has delivered with 41 receptions for 543 yards and one score. Keenan Allen has tallied 44 catches for 441 yards and five scores.

The defense has had some good moments this season, but there has been some inconsistency. Yet, three players stand out. Montez Sweat has tallied 12 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Additionally, Gervan Dexter Sr. has tallied 22 solo tackles and five sacks. Demarcus Walker has added 19 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Likewise, Jaylon Johnson has added 25 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Bears will cover the spread if they can establish the run and chew clock, as the Niners have one of the worst run defenses. Then, the defense must pressure the Niners into making mistakes.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the 49ers this season as they have suffered injuries, incidents, and even death. However, the Niners have stumbled mainly because of three specific reasons.

Brock Purdy is still a good quarterback. However, even he has suffered this season as he has only passed for 2,707 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Purdy won't have two of his best weapons as Christian McCaffrey is out for the season, and Jordan Mason is out for at least four weeks. It was already a big hit for an offense that is already missing Elijah Mitchell and Brandon Aiyuk. Plus, Trent Williams is out with an injury and also grieving the death of his two children. Isaac Guerendo will take over the backfield.

Jauan Jennings has led the pass catchers this season. So far, he has 50 receptions for 684 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end George Kittle has caught 50 passes for 649 yards and eight touchdowns. Yet, Deebo Samuel has struggled to get separation this season and only has 38 catches for 531 yards and one score while running 27 times for 79 yards.

The defense will again be without Nick Bosa, Javon Hargraves, and Charvarius Ward. Also, Fred Warner has been playing with a fractured bone in his ankle. Leonard Floyd leads the pass rushers with 18 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Likewise, Maliek Collins can do well, as he has 17 solo tackles and four sacks.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can establish the run, and Purdy can avoid making mistakes. Then, the defense must stop the run and make life tough for Williams.

Final Bears-49ers Prediction & Pick

The Bears are 6-4-2 against the spread, while the Niners are 4-8. Moreover, the Bears are 1-3-1 against the spread on the road, while the 49ers are 3-3 against the spread at home. The Bears are 4-2-1 against the spread when facing the NFC, while the Niners are 2-6 against the spread when facing the conference.

The Bears are in disarray, and the 49ers are bruised, battered, and broken. Consequently, both teams have major issues. But the Bears have a much better chance of covering because the Niners don't look anything like themselves right now.

Final Bears-49ers Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bears +3.5 (-102)