Bears fans will be seeing kicker Cairo Santos for years to come

It's that time of the year again. The Chicago Bears are nearing the end of another futile season while making moves they hope sets themselves up for a prosperous future. It is a tireless routine by now, but one that carries more optimism than usual this season. They have their edge rusher in Montez Sweat, a reliable wide receiver in DJ Moore and the means to draft a franchise quarterback or high-end playmaker.

And now, the front office is locking up its kicker. The Bears are signing Cairo Santos to a four-year, $16 million contract extension, $9.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The veteran has been with the team since 2020 and is in the midst of a productive 2023-24 campaign.

He has connected on 27-of-29 field goal attempts while going 24-of-26 on extra-points and is perfect from 50 yards-plus this season. The importance of having an accurate kicker cannot be overstated, so this commitment could prove to be crucial for Chicago going forward.

Of course, one cannot decorate a house really nice and get away with having a gaping hole in the living room wall for all to see. While Justin Fields is making some strides in an unfavorable situation, the need for an offensive game-changer is painfully apparent.

Bears are making moves but still must fill out their core

Moore and tight end Cole Kmet are not enough to sustain a consistently effective passing attack. The Bears must use the Carolina Panthers' currently-projected No. 1 overall draft pick, which they received in last year's big trade, to find the next franchise star. Quarterback Caleb Williams feels like a logical choice, especially given his experience dealing with roster deficiencies. Although USC mightily flopped this year, he still managed to lead a highly productive offense.

And that can come in handy with Chicago next year. There could still be some issues to work out, which will require a crafty improviser to be at the helm. If the organization does stand behind Justin Fields, however, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is brimming with stardom.

When the Bears do address their most pressing concerns, fans will be even more grateful for this Cairo Santos extension. He and the 5-9 squad host the Arizona Cardinals (3-11) in a winnable Week 16 matchup on Sunday.