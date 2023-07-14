The Chicago Bears have Justin Fields at the controls for their offense, and have received plenty of hype due to his talent and potential. Meanwhile, the rest of the team has been seen as something of an afterthought.

A lot of is happening at once for the Bears franchise including new President and CEO Kevin Warren's plans to relocate to a new stadium. Recently, a Bears rookie had high praise for Justin Fields, raising the bar on the quarterback and his offensive weapons as a unit.

Even with these possible bright spots, the Bears are predicted by most to finish at or near the bottom of the NFC North behind the Vikings, Packers, and surging Detroit Lions.

Recently, Bears scout John Syty shared a surprising take on a fourth-round pick out of Texas he believes has what it takes to make an incredible difference for Chicago in year one. According to Syty, unheralded running back Roschon Johnson could be “the guy” who becomes a pillar of the Bears' franchise for many years to come.

“He’s someone we really feel compelled can become a pillar of this organization for a really long time,” Syty said at Halas Hall in April. “I feel really strongly about this guy. I’m excited for you guys to meet him. There’s a level of it factor to this kid the second he walks into the room that all you guys are going to feel. I’m a little bit emotional about this kid.

“I have a feeling this guy is going to be with us for a really long time.”

Johnson has the unique advantage of being a former quarterback. He has insight on the other positions of the football field that most other running backs do not have, according to those who have spent time with him and seen him play.

“Running backs aren’t necessarily trained to look at defenses like that,” Johnson later said of his time at quarterback. “It’s like OK, you look at what front you got, where the linebackers are and you can kind of get pigeonholed if you’re not used to looking at safeties and kind of just the big picture.

“I still look at defenses like that. Of course, the first thing I’m doing is keying the safeties, seeing where the rotation is coming form so I can get a beat on pressure and get a beat on linebacker alignments as well as the defensive front. Just kind of having that same mindset of reading the defense from top to bottom I think helps me diagnose things better to put myself in the best position.”

The Bears still have a long way to go, as the team has won just nine games in two seasons. Recently, wide receiver Darnell Mooney issued a confident message to Bears fans that will inspire confidence.

“Get ready to win. Tired of losing,” Mooney said. “Don't go for any hypeness or anything like that. Just get ready town.”