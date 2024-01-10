What will the Bears do with the No. 1 pick?

For the second consecutive year, the Chicago Bears own the top pick in the NFL Draft at the conclusion of the regular season. The Bears opted to trade the pick in 2023, receiving a haul of picks along with their new franchise wide receiver.

That may not be the case in 2024 as Chicago faces a tough decision regarding what to do with the coveted selection. Would general manager Ryan Poles have the guts to trade the No. 1 overall pick two years in a row? If not, what does that mean for the future of quarterback Justin Fields?

These are questions that Poles and the Bears have to answer over the next three months and ones that he won’t have the answers to right away. He did however give an eye-opening comment on Wednesday about where the franchise stands at the moment.

Poles said that the Bears are in “information-gathering mode” at QB, as most teams with the first overall pick would be. Perhaps Chicago is just weighing its options and Poles made it clear that Fields is still very much in the mix.

“Justin [Fields] got better, he can lead this team,” Poles said, per Albert Breer. “At the same time, there's a unique situation, and we have to look at everything.”

Later in the press conference, Poles confirmed Chicago hasn't made a decision on whether or not to pick up Fields' 5th-year option.

“We got time before we have to do that,” said Poles, via Carmen Vitali.

Fields did indeed get better in 2023, as did the Bears as a whole. Chicago improved by four wins from a season ago and Fields had better passing numbers across the board, though his rushing statistics took a hit after his record-setting year on the ground in 2022.

Justin Fields' future with Bears

Bears fans voiced their opinion during Chicago's final home game of the regular season in Week 17. They want Justin Fields to remain the starting quarterback in 2024.

Those same fans likely wanted head coach Matt Eberflus fired as well but that won’t be the case as the Bears confirmed his return next season. Chicago did fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, a sign that the franchise knows it can’t continue with the entirety of the current regime. Getsy's firing marks eight consecutive offensive coordinators who lasted no more than two seasons with the Bears.

There would be an uproar by Bears fans if the franchise chose another season of Eberflus over Fields, which makes Chicago's prospects with the No. 1 pick even more intriguing.

If the Bears decide to keep Fields, it would likely trade the pick for a load of assets again. Otherwise, they could opt to keep it and take Marvin Harrison Jr. with the first pick, giving Fields and the new OC another weapon to work with alongside DJ Moore.

Regardless if he deserves another season or not, which the consensus of Bears fans seems to think he does, Chicago keeping Justin Fields would be much more entertaining for the draft than if they trade him and take a new QB.

After the playoffs conclude, all eyes of the football world will be on the Bears and their monumental QB decision.