Even as the San Francisco 49ers dismissed rumors about Kyle Shanahan leaving the team, on the Monday Night Football broadcast, Troy Aikman gave some interesting things about how the Chicago Bears should pursue the head coach.



“There has been discussion about, ‘Do you give up some picks and see if you can maybe make a deal for a guy like Kyle Shanahan?'” Aikman said. “I would be all in on that. Because he would develop a quarterback and is a hell of a head coach.”



Shanahan has one of the more masterful and creative offenses in the NFL. It's a spread offense that utilizes lots of motion and puts players in different spots. As a result, it opens up the running game, which benefits the passing game. One of the recipients of the offense is current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.



In the 2023 season, he threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He led the NFL in yards per attempt, passer rating, and quarterback rating. He took full advantage of the Shanahan offense and used a plethora of play calls. Still, having weapons like George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey truly helps.

Troy Aikman believes Kyle Shanahan can help the Bears with developing Caleb Williams

Going back to the Bears, they have a similar situation on their hands. Although they don't have an elite running back like McCaffrey, they have a quality one, nonetheless. D'Andre Swift leads the backfield, but the pass-catchers are truly elite. Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and Cole Kmet round out the three top receiving targets. Not to mention, rookie Rome Odunze has shown some serious promise.



Having Shanahan run the offense could benefit rookie quarterback Caleb Williams the most. The No. 1 overall pick has shown flashes of potential throughout the season. However, a constant rotation of offensive coordinators and head coaches has stunted his development. Someone like the 49ers head coach could instill some necessary and fruitful habits. Even Shanahan gave an endorsement to the Bears quarterback about his talent.



After all, he helped Purdy become a top quarterback in the league. The same can likely happen to Williams if the Bears pull the trigger. However, the rumors are dismissed, but it doesn't mean that Chicago will stop trying for the former Coach of the Year.