The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. San Francisco is 6-8 after a tough loss on Thursday Night Football against the Rams. The 49ers have very slim chances of even making the playoffs, which sound punctuate a season of gaffes, injuries, and disappointment.

Many around the NFL have begun to question the future of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan amid this underwhelming season. However, one NFL insider believes that Shanahan has nothing to worry about.

Shanahan's job is reportedly safe, according to NFL insider Dianna Russini.

“Despite this being the Niners’ worst season since 2020, Shanahan, in his eighth season with San Francisco, isn’t going anywhere,” Russini wrote in a column on Saturday via The Athletic. “The mutual commitment between coach and franchise remains. Ignore all the rumors. The organization fully believes in his ability to lead the team forward, even after a rough year.”

The 49ers are pacing toward their worst finish since they went 6-10 during the 2020 season.

It will be interesting to see what offseason moves the 49ers make to give themselves a better chance in 2025.

George Kittle reveals powerful message from Talanoa Hufanga after 49ers TNF loss

The hopes may be slim of a playoff berth, but that isn't stopping San Fran's core players from competing down the stretch.

49ers tight end George Kittle relayed a message from Talanoa Hufanga after Thursday's tough loss.

“I'm just going to quote, my safety [Talanoa] Hufanga. He broke the team down after the game and he said that his mindset and his attitude will be 100% effort on every single day, every practice, every single rep,” Kittle said on Thursday after the game. “That he will fight until the wheels fall off because he has been fighting his wheels off to get back on the football field this year.”

Kittle made it clear that he admires Hufanga for leading by example despite the team's poor record.

“He has only gotten so many reps and he's played really, really good football for us,” Kittle continued. “He said that he's just going to bring it and he expects everybody around him to also bring in fiery energy, bring the passion. No matter what the circumstances are. No matter what percentage matter, what odds have to happen for us to continue playing later this year. We just have to focus on this one game, take these three days, get away and show up on Monday with great intent and great effort.”

Hopefully players like Hufanga and Kittle can help the 49ers remember who they are in the final weeks of the 2024 season.